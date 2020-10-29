UrduPoint.com
All Set To Observe Eid-Miland Un Nabi (SAW)

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Like other parts of the globe, the 12th Rabi ul Awal, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be celebrated here on Friday with religious fervor and enthusiasm wherein all arrangements have been finalized for processions and Milad events

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the 12th Rabi ul Awal, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) would be celebrated here on Friday with religious fervor and enthusiasm wherein all arrangements have been finalized for processions and Milad events.

The district government has finalized foolproof security arrangements for the processions and different events. A total 16 processions would be carried out across the district while two main processions would be held at Haq Nawaz Park and Taj Mosque Town Hall.

According to Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq the district has been divided into five sectors from security point of view where all the link streets and roads leading to the routes of processions would be sealed and heavy contingent of police would provide protection to the participants of the processions.

Meanwhile all the streets, mosques, public and private buildings were illuminated while streets and bazaars were decorated with traditional flags.

The Federal government has already announced a public holiday however Naat competitions would be held at Higher Secondary schools and colleges to mark the day.

