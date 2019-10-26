UrduPoint.com
All Set To Observe 'Kashmir Black Day' On Oct 27

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:43 PM

The district administration has finalised all arrangements and chalked out various programmes to observe 'Kashmir Black Day' for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on October 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration has finalised all arrangements and chalked out various programmes to observe 'Kashmir Black Day' for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on October 27.

The day will dawn with special prayers at all mosques of the district for the independence of Indian Occupied Kashmir.The national flag will remain half-mast at all government buildings to mark the day.

The banners inscribed with different slogans including 'solidarity with Kashmiri'' have been displayed at all prominent places across the district by the administration, Municipal Corporation, District Council, FWMC, PHA, Municipal Committees and other organizations.

The main ceremony will be held at District Council Hall in which Parliamentarians, Divisional Commissioner, Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and CPO will participate.

The officers of Divisional & District administration, students and people from different walks of life will also attend the seminar.

A 'Kashmir Solidarity Walk' will also be held from District Council chowk to clock tower.

Similarly, the seminars, speech declamation, painting competitions will be held at different educational institutions to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Various political, religious, social and other organizations will also arrange rallies, seminars, conferences in the city.

The district administration made foolproof security arrangements for 'Kashmir Black Day".

Similar programnes will also be held at tehsil headquarters of the district to mark the day.

