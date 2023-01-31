All set to observe Kashmir Day across northern Sindh

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and other districts on February 5th (Sunday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and other districts on February 5th (Sunday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prayers and Quran Khawani sessions will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of the martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars, and walks to highlight the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also planned an event in this connection.