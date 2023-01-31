UrduPoint.com

All Set To Observe Kashmir Day Across Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 10:20 PM

All set to observe Kashmir Day across northern Sindh

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and other districts on February 5th (Sunday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, and other districts on February 5th (Sunday) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prayers and Quran Khawani sessions will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of the martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars, and walks to highlight the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also planned an event in this connection.

Related Topics

Sindh India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki February Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

7 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

7 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

7 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.