All Set To Observe Kashmir Day In Northern Sindh

All set to observe Kashmir Day in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Day will be observed in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Quran Khawani will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of function, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) will also chalk-out the various programmes in this regard. Besides, the social organizations as well as political parties have also chalked out programmes to mark the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

