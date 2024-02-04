All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day across AJK with renewed pledge

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (February 5) to reiterate solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren with renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support for their legitimate right to self-determination.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their affection with Kashmiris but also to reiterate their commitment to liberate the occupied valley from the Indian forced and illegal occupation.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of civil society have chalked out various programs to re-pledge their solidarity with Kashmiris in a dignified manner on Solidarity Day," the organizers told APP here on Sunday.

This year too, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in the most tragic scenario that was followed by the sinister action of abrogating the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by the hardliner Modi-led extremist Indian government through abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

The bleeding-occupied valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

“Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir, which is observed every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination," said Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur

Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz, after facilitating a grand car and motorbike Kashmir Solidarity Day rally besides chairing a meeting of the local civil society, including heads of various nation-building institutions, at Quaid-e Azam sports Stadium.

The meeting gave final touches to the arrangements for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

The DC said the day was being observed by the Pakistani nation and the government, as well as by the masses and the state government in AJK, to renew the bondage of long and deep-rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan that they have for their brethren in IIOJK, he added.

Besides heads of all government departments, the meeting was attended, among others, by SSP Mirpur Kamran Ali, Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Divisional Information Officer Javeid Mallick, and others.

The meeting was told that the human chain at all six bridges connecting Pakistan with Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the Mangla Bridge, the gateway to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir at 09.45 am will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, to be attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life, both from Azad Jammu Kashmir and the adjoining Jhelum district of Punjab, to be followed by a colorful function at the Mangla Bridge.

It may be recalled that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5 every year by the people and the government of Pakistan since February 5, 1990, to express fullest solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir state with a reiteration of resolve to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggle for securing their legitimate right to self-determination under the spirit of UN resolutions.

Ever since this declaration, each year the day is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistanis throughout the country and abroad, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Observers believe that Kashmir Solidarity Day 2024 will prove to be a landmark in bringing the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end, securing its complete success through the liberation of the IIOJ&K from the long Indian illegal occupation.

