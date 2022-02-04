All set to observe Kashmir solidarity day in befitting manner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters, Marzia Saleem on Friday said that all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday in befitting manner.

She said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed on Feb 5 to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

She informed that like other parts of the country, all arrangements had been finalized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the State.

She said that it would be a public holiday and preparations were in full swing to observe the Day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute and added that rallies, public meetings, and seminars would be held on Saturday to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

The banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris had been put on display at all important points and roads, she said adding, the education Department was also organizing special programmes in educational institutions to draw the attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.

Like other parts of Pakistan, the preparations had begun in Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi city to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of IIOJ&K state.

The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation, Marzia Saleem added.

