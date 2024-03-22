Open Menu

All Set To Observe Pakistan Day Across Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

All set to observe Pakistan Day across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day will be celebrated Saturday with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments.

People will participate in these functions. Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza.

The officers of the Motorway will arrange Aftari and distribute Aftari boxes to the commuters, they will also brief them about traffic rules and regulations and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Motorway Pakistan Day Road Traffic Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki All

Recent Stories

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

19 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

47 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

15 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan