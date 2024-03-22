All Set To Observe Pakistan Day Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Day will be celebrated Saturday with national fervor and enthusiasm across northern Sindh.
National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh.
Special ceremonies in connection with this day will be held in different departments.
People will participate in these functions. Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza.
The officers of the Motorway will arrange Aftari and distribute Aftari boxes to the commuters, they will also brief them about traffic rules and regulations and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.
