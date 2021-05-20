UrduPoint.com
All Set To Observe Palestine Solidarity Day In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:55 PM

Like other parts of the country, Palestine Solidarity Day will be observed in Rawalpindi on May 21 to express unity with the innocent people of Palestinian facing the unabated aggression of Zionist forces in Gaza since last week of Ramazan

The day is being observed on the federal government to support and express solidarity with the Palestinian people suffering from the ongoing Israeli attacks.

The religious, political as well as trade bodies including Awami Muslim League will hold a public meeting at Lal Haveli which will be addressed by Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

While trade organizations of the city in collaboration with Jamiat Ulema islam JUI-F, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamat, and others would organize a rally from Fawara Chowk to Committee chowk.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) city chapter will hold a protest rally in front of Rawalpindi Press club after Friday prayers.

