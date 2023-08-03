Open Menu

All Set To Observe Police Martyrs' Day In Dera, Tank, S.W

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

All set to observe Police Martyrs' Day in Dera, Tank, S.W

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Like every year, the district police of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan are all set to observe Police Yaum-i- Shuhada on August 4 to pay homage and tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the jawans and officials.

According to the Dera police spokesman, the commemoration of the police Yaum-i- Shuhada began a week ago ahead of the major events to be held on August 4.

On this occasion, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad said that August 4 was the day for renewal of commitment to be ready for sacrifices in the way of protection of people's lives and property.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made an eternal story of sacrifices for the survival and peace of the country, adding, these sacrifices would always be remembered.

Similarly, walks were held to highlight the importance of the day in which members of civil society and people from all walks of life besides police jawans and officers participated.

They marched through the roads with banners and placards inscribed with slogans pertaining to their commitment to counter the menace of crimes and terrorism in all its forms.

In South Waziristan events are also continuing in full swing and tributes are being paid to martyrs of police.

In this regard, a peace walk was held in which District Police Officer South Waziristan Upper Niaz Muhammad Khan, DSP Headquarters Noor Khan, D. SP Circle Sherullah, Reader to DPO Abid Raza and other South Waziristan Upper Police officers, jawans, office staff, civil society and media representatives participated.

On this occasion, DPO Niaz Muhammad Khan paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs in golden words and said," we have not forgotten our martyrs, martyrs are our foreheads and we are proud of their children and families." He also reiterated his pledge not to hesitate to make any sacrifice for the nation.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Dera Ismail Khan Circle Tank August Gold Media All From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

55 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

5 hours ago
Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

6 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

16 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan