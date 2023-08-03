All set to observe Police Martyrs' Day in Dera, Tank, S.W

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Like every year, the district police of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan are all set to observe Police Yaum-i- Shuhada on August 4 to pay homage and tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the jawans and officials.

According to the Dera police spokesman, the commemoration of the police Yaum-i- Shuhada began a week ago ahead of the major events to be held on August 4.

On this occasion, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad said that August 4 was the day for renewal of commitment to be ready for sacrifices in the way of protection of people's lives and property.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made an eternal story of sacrifices for the survival and peace of the country, adding, these sacrifices would always be remembered.

Similarly, walks were held to highlight the importance of the day in which members of civil society and people from all walks of life besides police jawans and officers participated.

They marched through the roads with banners and placards inscribed with slogans pertaining to their commitment to counter the menace of crimes and terrorism in all its forms.

In South Waziristan events are also continuing in full swing and tributes are being paid to martyrs of police.

In this regard, a peace walk was held in which District Police Officer South Waziristan Upper Niaz Muhammad Khan, DSP Headquarters Noor Khan, D. SP Circle Sherullah, Reader to DPO Abid Raza and other South Waziristan Upper Police officers, jawans, office staff, civil society and media representatives participated.

On this occasion, DPO Niaz Muhammad Khan paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs in golden words and said," we have not forgotten our martyrs, martyrs are our foreheads and we are proud of their children and families." He also reiterated his pledge not to hesitate to make any sacrifice for the nation.