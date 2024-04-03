All Set To Observe The 45th Death Anniversary Of ZAB
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) All the arrangements have been completed to observe the 45th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Jinnah Park on April 04(Thursday).
Talking to APP, the President PPP city chapter Raja Kamran Hussain said that Qu’ran Khawani will be held at 3 pm. and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 5 pm.
The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who struggled for democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.
