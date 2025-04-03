All Set To Observe The 46th Death Anniversary Of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) All arrangements have been completed to observe the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at Jinnah Park (Old jail) on April 04.
President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussian Raja told APP that Quran Khawani will be held at 3 PM, and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 4 pm.
The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who struggled for democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.
Later, Bhutto Lungar will also be distributed on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
43 vehicles impounded4 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto4 minutes ago
-
671 people assisted by Rescue-1122 during Eid holidays4 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be sown on over 3.5m acres in Punjab: secretary24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s swift response saves lives during Eid24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces Israel's latest military offensive, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex34 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects arrested in crackdown34 minutes ago
-
International Day for Mine Awareness on April 444 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing54 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier to educational institutions arrested54 minutes ago
-
Over 150000 tourists enjoy Eid in KP's scenic destinations1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over death of test cricketer Farooq Hamid1 hour ago