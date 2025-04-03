Open Menu

All Set To Observe The 46th Death Anniversary Of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM

All set to observe the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) All arrangements have been completed to observe the 46th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at Jinnah Park (Old jail) on April 04.

President PPP city chapter Kamran Hussian Raja told APP that Quran Khawani will be held at 3 PM, and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 4 pm.

The local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who struggled for democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.

Later, Bhutto Lungar will also be distributed on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

14 minutes ago
 ‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

44 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

44 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

59 minutes ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

1 hour ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

2 hours ago
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

3 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

6 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

7 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan