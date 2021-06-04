All set to observe World Environment Day in AJK tomorrow

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to observe the World Environment day 2021 on Saturday under the theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration and focus on resetting our relation with nature' , said the State-Run Environmental Protection Agency here on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) : In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, all is set to observe the World Environment day 2021 on Saturday under the theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration and focus on resetting our relation with nature' , said the State-Run Environmental Protection Agency here on Friday.

Elaborating the scheduled salient features of the grand program to mark the World Environment Day in Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of AJK Environmental Protection Agency Sardar Idrees Mahmood told APP that "The global day will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2020-2030".

The Divisional EPA Chief underlined that this year Pakistan was hosting the World Environment Day 2021 and in this connection, the Pakistan has launched Eco-system Restoration fund for supporting nature-based solution to climate change, facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity Conservation, he added.

Idrees said that under the above determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal office will host various grand events and activities under the theme to celebrate the WED 2021 in Mirpur, AJK on June 5.

The grand events to mark the environment day included display of Messages on Main Holdings of the City Mirpur with respect to the theme of the year (4-5 June, 2021), a grand Walk to be organized from Chowk Shaheedan to City Campus MUST from 9:00am-9:30am on June 05, a Symposia on Ecosystem -Restoration to be held in Auditorium of the Mechanical Department, City Campus MUST Varsity in Mirpur in collaboration of MUST, Lawyers, Laraib Energy Pvt-Ltd, Forest, Wild Life & Fisheries Department & Green Society of MUST and Environmental and AJK Environmental Journalist forum Mirpur division.

Besides people from various other segments of the civil society, Journalist fraternity has specially been invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of bio-diversity of our state to secure the future of our coming generation.