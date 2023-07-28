Open Menu

All Set To Observe Youm-e-Ashura In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:39 PM

All arrangements have been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ashur July 29 inAzad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

All arrangements have been finalized to observe Youm-e-Ashur July 29 inAzad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

That day recalling the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

"The significant day will, In Sha Allah, dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of AJK.

Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals have made adequate arrangements to set up stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each n' every nook n' corner of AJK.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)'s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

