All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK with due religious respect

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) : , Aug 18 (APP):In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), all is set to observe Youm-e-Ashura (10th of Muharram-ul-haram) on Thursday, the day of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for the cause of islam, with due religious solemnity and reverence.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithfuls at Mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all the districts of AJK. The processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions' routes to facilitate the faithful.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA), Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession will deliver special speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.