UrduPoint.com

All Set To Observe Youm-e-Ashura In Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 10:22 PM

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in northern Sindh

The northern part of Sindh is all set to observe 'Youm-e-Ashura' with religious solemnity and reverence all over the country including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts amid tight security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The northern part of Sindh is all set to observe 'Youm-e-Ashura' with religious solemnity and reverence all over the country including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts amid tight security.

'Majalis-e-Iza' will be held in 'Imam Gargahs' and processions would be taken out with 'Zuljanah Alm' and 'Tazia'. 'Majalis Shame Ghariban' will be held on the culmination of these processions.

In Sukkur, the central procession of Ashura will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad, and from Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, Rohri including the 'Zuljanah' that will be taken out from Imam Bargah Hussaini, Old Sukkur. All the processions would join at Clock Tower to form a main procession, which would be culminated at Karbala Graveyard, almost at 9:00 pm, where 'Majlis Sham-e-Ghareeban' would be held.

The participants (mourners) of these processions will also carry out 'Zanjir Zuni' (self-flagellation) at Clock Tower, Minara Road Chowk and in Ghareeb Abad Bazar. During the procession, various speakers will address the participants of the procession at Clock Tower.

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and several social welfare organizations are holding 'Sabeels' where water, milk and other homemade sweet beverages would be distributed among the mourners.

Similarly the traders of the city would also organize 'langers' where free meal would be distributed among the people.

On this occasion, Boy Scouts, in collaboration with district administration Sukkur, will hold a medical camp at Mehran Markaz Chowk where doctors will be available to provide medical treatment to mourners.

Eminent scholars and office bearers of the Muharram Committee of Fiqa Jaferia from Sukkur district will also accompany the mourners through out the route.

District Administration, Shahbaz Rangers and Sindh Police have made foolproof security measures to ensure law and order during central procession of 10th Muharram in the northern Sindh.

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, DIG Sukkur Zone Javed Jiskani, SSPs and other high officials are monitoring the security arrangements. Heavy deployment of police and rangers have been made in all points of the Sukkur city to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Water Law And Order Road Karbala Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Rohri All From Muharram

Recent Stories

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

28 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

31 minutes ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

39 minutes ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

39 minutes ago
 9th Muharram mourning processions conclude peacefu ..

9th Muharram mourning processions conclude peacefully in Quetta

40 minutes ago
 Four policemen injured in exchange of firing with ..

Four policemen injured in exchange of firing with terrorists

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.