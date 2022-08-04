UrduPoint.com

All Set To Observe 'Youm E Estehsal' On Aug 5 Across LoC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 04 (APP)::In response to the call of Pakistan and Jammu Kashmir State leadership from across LoC, all set to observe the 3rd anniversary of the bleak August 05, 2019 day as 'Kashmir Siege Day'.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling both sides of the Line of Control and rest of the world with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations to express severe indignation against Delhi's sinister action of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged dispute state of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

Youm-e-Istehsaal will be observed throughout AJK, Pakistan and rest of the world by the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris to condemn the illegal, immoral, and inhuman action of the 5th August, 2019.

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that on the appeal of Pakistan and AJK governments protest rallies and processions will be taken out in all the districts and tehsil headquarters of the state to condemn the illegal and immoral actions of the Indian government.

In AJK, the day will be marked with the mass anti-India protest rallies and processions at small and major cities and towns across the liberated territory including Muzaffarabad' Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Kotli, Neelam valley, Bagh, Jhelum valley, Haveili and Palandri to express indignation against the above unilateral Indian action stabbing the special status of the disputed IIOJK this day last year at the gun point – denying all international norms and commitments.

A high level meeting held in AJKs capital Thursday gave final touches to the arrangements for observance of "Youm-e-Istehsaal" across the liberated territory on August 05.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas and his cabinet colleagues are stated to participate in the protest rally to mark scheduled Aug. 5 'Kashmir Siege Day' Youm e Istehsal with protest against Indian sinister action of revoking Special status of IIOJK unlawfully.

In Muzaffarabad a big protest rally will be taken out from Domail which will terminate at the UN observer mission. The AJK prime minister will lead the rally. AJK Cabinet Ministers, representatives of APHC, leaders of the political parties and representatives of civil society will also participate in the rally. The participants of the rally will present a memorandum to the UN observer mission. APP / AHR.

