All Set To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

In line with the instruction of the federal government, Balochistan is all set to observe the Youm-e-Istehsal flaying the Indian government move of revoking special status of the disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

"Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed throughout the city, to condemn the illegal, immoral, and inhuman action of the 5th August, 2019 by Modi-led Indian government," said administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta on Thursday.

Talking to APP here, Administrator said the hundreds of banners inscribed with slogans against Indian move had been displayed across the city.

The purpose of this activity is to apprise the world about the Indian illegal action and atrocities being committed in the disputed land of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Fascist Modi government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. The illegal move of the government deprived Kashmir of its special status.

"Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, with different other activities including rallies, demonstrations will mark the 3rd anniversary of the bleak August 05, 2019 day as 'Kashmir Siege Day'.

Administrator hoped that the civilized protest by the peaceful Pakistani people will help disseminate a clear message to the world that India committed sheer human rights violation in IIOJK.

"Our good-will gesture would also send a message to our Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and right to self determination," he maintained.

