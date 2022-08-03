All set to observe 'Youm-e-Shuhda Police-2022' in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The District Police have all set to observe 'Youm-e-Shuhda Police-2022' on August 04 in Dera Ismail Khan with great reverence.

Talking to APP, Spokesman for district police Imtiaz Ahmed said on Wednesday that like other parts of the province, Dera Police have prepared a plan to mark the day to pay homage to the officials of the department, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He informed that the day will be dawn with recitation of the Holy Quran as 'Quran Khawani' will be arranged in Police Lines as well as at all police stations of the district after morning prayers.

The special prayers will be offered for highest ranks of Shuhada-e-police.

In this connection, the main event will be held at Police Lines at 10:00 a.m. which will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat and other officers and officials of different departments.

A special walk will be organized by the community which will be started from Haq Nawaz Park and Culminated at Shuhada-e-Police Chowk near GPO at 05:00 p.m.

At the night time, the candles will be lightened at Yadgar-e-Shuhda at Police Lines.

During the last four days, the salutes were presented at the graves of Police Shuhda with guard of honor.

Besides, gifts were presented to the families of Shuhda.