All Set To Open Firdous Market Underpass On Nov 25

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

All set to open Firdous Market Underpass on Nov 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has finalised all arrangements to open the Firdous Market Underpass Project (FMUP) for the public on Wednesday (Nov 25), as the development work including mechanical, technical and beautification work has been completed.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had laid the foundation stone of the project on May 18, 2020, whereas Rs1.76 billion were earmarked for the project, which also included the land acquisition cost, as the construction cost was estimated at Rs1.09 billion.

The Punjab government conducted a transparent tendering process and awarded the construction contract for Rs960 million, thus saving Rs130 million of the nation's money.

A spokesman for LDA told APP on Tuesday that the name of the Firdous Market Underpass Project had been named after Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He said that the 540-metre long two-lane dual carriageway underpass would facilitate traffic from the adjoining areas, with special arrangements for water disposal.

He said that around seven-kanal land were acquired for the project. The project would benefit more than 91,000 vehicles daily to save fuel worth millions of rupees annually, he added.

He said the LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar had conducted regular visits to the construction site of FMUP and directed the officers concerned to work round the clock for finishing FMUP within the stipulated time period.

He ordered that all the engineering staff including the chief engineer should remain present at site till the completion of the project. However, the LDA had also deputed additional labor to complete the work at the earliest, while finishing and horticulture work had been accelerated, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited Firdous Market Underpass project and showed displeasure over delay in the project. During his visit, Usman Buzdar had removed Chief Engineer of the project from the post and also issued show cause notices to DG and Additional DG of LDA over slow pace of work on the project.

On the occasion, traders and businessmen of nearby markets also reached the construction and site and complained against LDA and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA). Later, the chief minister also expressed anger over attitude of the authorities and said that officials of these departments did not feel their responsibilities, however government was fully aware of problems being faced by the people.

