All Set To Organise Punjab Bar Council Elections On Nov 28

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) elections for 2020-25 will be held on Saturday, Nov 28.

As many as 106,000 registered voters across Punjab will exercise their right to vote to elect the new 75-member PbBC body for a five-year term.

About 400 candidates are contesting for 16 seats of Lahore, two of Kasur, one seat of Sheikhupura, one of Nankana Sahib, four seats of Faisalabad, one seat of Jhang, one of Chiniot, one of Toba Tek Singh, four seats of Multan. two of Vehari, one seat of Bahawalnagar, three seats of Bahawalpur, two of Rahim Yar Khan, one seat of DG Khan, one of Layyah, one of Rajanpur, two seats of Khanewal, one seat of Lodhran, three seats of Gujranwala and remaining seats of other areas of the province.

The voters will cast their votes from 8.30am to 5.00pm at the polling stations/ booths established in every district and tehsil of the province and polling would continue without any break.

More than 26,000 voters from Lahore will cast their votes to elect 16 members of the bar from city.

The premises of the Lahore High Court had been declared as polling station and 50 polling booths would be set up, whereas 50 additional district and sessions judges would perform duty as presiding officers.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by Advocate General Punjab and Chairman PbBC Ahmad Owais, voters would be allowed to enter the premises on production of original identity card or the PbBC card. The candidates would arrange for sanitizers for the voters, whereas no voter would be allowed to enter the premises without a face-mask, it addedIt said that no candidate would be allowed to distribute lunch boxes or arrange for lunch on the LHC premises.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts in Punjab would observe Nov 28 as a holiday on account of the PbBC elections, under LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directions.

