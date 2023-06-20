All set to provide people-friendly, development-oriented new fiscal year 2023-24 AJK budget: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that the government would provide a people-friendly and development-oriented budget in which relief would be given to the poor and economically less privileged class of society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that the government would provide a people-friendly and development-oriented budget in which relief would be given to the poor and economically less privileged class of society.

"Instead of laying a burden on the masses, the government will reduce its expenses to provide relief to lower strata of society", the PM said while talking to members of different delegations that called on him in the State metropolis.

He said that the government's main focus was to ensure financial discipline in the state and initiate such projects that tend to generate larger benefits.

"Plans for welfare schemes for poor people have been proposed in the budget", the PM said, adding that a special focus has been given to public-welfare-oriented projects to provide basic facilities to ordinary citizens and raise their standard of living.

"An effort has been made to provide maximum relief to the common people", he said, adding that along with further improvement in the health and education sectors, the government was working on a plan to exploit the full potential of tourism and hydel-power generation in Azad Kashmir.

In order to improve the local economy, the PM said that projects have also been proposed in the budget to exploit the tourism potential fully.