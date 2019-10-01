All set to retrieve land of graveyards from grabbers

Municipal Corporation has decided to retrieved land from grabbers who illegally occupied land in city's eight graveyards

Chief Officer municipal corporation Iqbal Khan here on Tuesday said that the grabbers occupied some portions of land in eight graveyards and they prepared list of grabbers.

He said as many as 61 graveyards had its boundary walls whereas the work for the construction of 51 graveyards boundary walls as well as demarcation of 43 graveyards was in progress, he added.