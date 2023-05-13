UrduPoint.com

All Set To Start Anti-Polio Campaign In Dir Lower On May 15

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 08:09 PM

All set to start Anti-Polio campaign in Dir Lower on May 15

Anti-Polio campaign will be started from May 15 to May 19 in 6 Union Councils of Dir Lower, an official of the District Administration told APP here on Saturday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) : Anti-Polio campaign will be started from May 15 to May 19 in 6 Union Councils of Dir Lower, an official of the District Administration told APP here on Saturday.

He said for the smooth sailing of the Anti-Polio campaign in the district, steps have been taken by ensuring security and other related measures. He said that a total of 65170 children would be administered polio drops in 6 Union Councils of Dir Lower.

Talking to media men, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan issued instructions to monitor the polio campaign soon after chairing a high level meeting. He said, in the light of the orders of the provincial government, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan chaired a meeting regarding the Anti-Polio campaign.

It was informed in the meeting that the Polio campaign will be started from May 15-19, 2023, he said and added that during the campaign, 65,170 children would be given polio shots in six Union Councils of Maskini, Durangal, Mian Kale, Nirat, Timergarh and Chakdara under the supervision of District Administration, Health Department and District Administrator Afghan Refugees Humayun Khan.

He said, a total of 241 teams have been formed and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan has issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioner Adeenzai, Timargarh and Samarbagh to monitor the Polio campaign.

