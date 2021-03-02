UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set To Start BRT ZU Bicycle Service : Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:10 PM

All set to start BRT ZU Bicycle service : Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :After the successful operation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's flagship project, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), ZU Bicycle Sharing System has been set for launching soon to facilitate the BRT commuters at University of Peshawar and Hayatabad stations in the first phase.

To materialize the project, the BRT authorities have started providing bicycles to the stations, the spokesman said adding, soon registration for the ZU Cycle would be started.

He said the ZU Cycle would help provide healthy and environment-friendly commuting facility to the people a low cost.

He said for ZU Bicycle service three packages would be introduced including fare of Rs 20 for 31 to 60 minutes, Rs 30 from 61 to 90 minutes and Rs 40 from 91 to 120 minutes and for more than 120 minutes Rs 60.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

