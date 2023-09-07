Open Menu

All Set To Start Crackdown On Electricity Thieves

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

All set to start crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to nab electricity thieves, and in this regard a district enforcement committee has been set up for the provincial capital.

The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Revenue, Assistant Commissioner and LESCO members, which met Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider here at her office on Thursday.

Rafia directed the committee members to use all means to tighten the noose around the power thieves and said that crackdown would be conducted under the supervision of the assistant commissioner concerned.

She said that surveys were being conducted and home work has been completed while full scale operation would be started soon.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that as per the instructions of the Punjab chief secretary, performance of the enforcement committee would be reviewed daily.

The Federal and Punjab governments have issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to launch a full-scale crackdown on electricity thieves.

Related Topics

Lahore Police National Accountability Bureau Electricity Punjab All LESCO

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social ..

Rabdan Academy, DCD collaborate to empower social sector

32 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar en ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils bespoke solar energy financing programme

32 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with European Commission Presi ..

UAE President meets with European Commission President

32 minutes ago
 IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

4 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

5 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan