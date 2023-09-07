All set to start crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to nab electricity thieves, and in this regard a district enforcement committee has been set up for the provincial capital.

The committee includes Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Revenue, Assistant Commissioner and LESCO members, which met Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider here at her office on Thursday.

Rafia directed the committee members to use all means to tighten the noose around the power thieves and said that crackdown would be conducted under the supervision of the assistant commissioner concerned.

She said that surveys were being conducted and home work has been completed while full scale operation would be started soon.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that as per the instructions of the Punjab chief secretary, performance of the enforcement committee would be reviewed daily.

The Federal and Punjab governments have issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to launch a full-scale crackdown on electricity thieves.