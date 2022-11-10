All set to start E-stamp paper in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :All preparations have been finalized for the issuance of E-stamp paper in Tank which would help to end disputes over the sale and purchase of property.

According to the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the issuance of e-stamp paper was being started in Tank district and a detailed briefing was also given to Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak in this regard.

After the issuance of E-stamp paper, the issuance of stamp paper in old dates would be stopped. It would also be possible to eliminate forgery and fraud along with the determination of the correct value of the property.

Moreover, the E-stamp paper can also be verified online.