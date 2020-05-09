All set to start Punjab Insaf Imdad programme from Monday

All set to start 'Punjab Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affecteed families from Monday under which around Rs 402.8 million to be distributor

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :All set to start 'Punjab Insaf Imdad programme' for lockdown affecteed families from Monday under which around Rs 402.8 million to be distributor.

A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak to review arrangements was held here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said under the initiative, financial assistance would be given to 33567 affectees in phase - I of category three.

He said financial assistance would be given to 14096 affectees of Tehsil city and 10361 of Tehsil sadar while 5347 of Tehsil Shujabad and 3763 of Tehsil Jalalpur.

Financial assistance worth Rs 12000 each will be distributed through existing� Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

DC briefed that over Rs 1.89 billion have been distributed so far under Ehsaas Emergency cash program while 157708 lockdown affectees got benefit from Ehsaas Programme so far.