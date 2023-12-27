Open Menu

All Set To Take Action Against One-wheelie Doers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Traffic Police completed its preparation to launch a major crackdown against doers of

one-wheelie in the provincial capital before new year night.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar has issued a directive to register cases against violators.

According to a spokesperson for the department, strict action would also be taken against

facilitators of one-wheelie doers during the crackdown.

Ammara Athar said that special checkpoints had been established on 90 locations to curb

one-wheelie and other violations.

SP Sohail Fazil, SP Shahzad Khan and SP Akramullah will supervise the crackdown while additional

personnel would be deployed and assigned to monitor motorcyclists on Main Boulevard Gulberg

and Allama Iqbal Road, Main Boulevard DHA, The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road,

and GT Road.

Ammara Athar also warned parents to be vigilant about their children as no leniency would be

given at any cost.

