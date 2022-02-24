All sets for LB elections in district Abbottabad: Aziz Bahadur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :All sets for local body elections in district Abbottabad where 737 polling stations have been established and 91714 voters to exercise their right to vote.

This was expressed by the Regional Election Commissioner Abbottabad Aziz Bahadur while talking to media here Thursday.

He further said that we completed all arrangements for LB elections in district Abbottabad and have also issued an election code of conduct, candidates would contest elections from 209 Village Councils and Neighborhood Council, 4 Tehsil Councils while every VC would consist of 7 members.

Given the details of the LB elections, Aziz Bahadur said that six different coloured ballot papers have been prepared while candidates can continue their election campaign till 29th March, we will take strict action against the violators of the schedule.

The regional election commissioner said that every VC comprising 7 members where the 1 VC chairman, 2 Tehsil members, 2 village councilors, 1 each Kissan councilor, Lady councilor and youth counselor, if a VC has no minority members then its strength would be 6 members.

He said that every voter would get 6 ballot papers of a different colour to cost their vote for various categories, The color of the election ballot paper for VC chairman is white, for general VC is light gray, for women is pink, for Kissan the ballot paper colour is light green. for youth the colour is yellow, minority candidates' ballot papers are brown.