All sets for LB polls in district Abbottabad: Tariq Marwat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday has said that all arrangements have been completed for the polling during the second phase of local body elections, 3400 policemen have been deployed on election duty at 744 polling stations of district Abbottabad. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at his office.

He further said that besides district police Pak Army platoons including FC will also provide assistance to tackle any untoward situation during the LB elections, 93 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 48 Sensitive.

The DC said that 24 Returning Officers (ROs), 28 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) will render their services for the elections while the delivery of election material has also started.

The Deputy Commissioner said that we have made all arrangements to make the election process transparent, all allied departments have also established control rooms in their offices and also publicized telephone numbers to facilitate masses.

Regional Election Commissioner Abbottabad Aziz Bahadur while addressing said that the voters will be allowed to cast their vote only on the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), other documents will not be accepted, polling will start from 8 am and continue till 5 pm without delay.

He further said that total of 771 polling stations have been established in district Abbottabad, 48 have been declared as sensitive and 93 highly sensitive.

To exercise the right to vote every voter would be given six ballot papers of different colours, all voters who would be inside the polling station premises would be allowed to cast vote even after the stipulated time, adding Aziz Bahadur said.

DPO Abbottabad also informed about the security arrangements and said that district Abbottabad has been divided into 9 zones and every zonal head would be led by a Superintendent Police (SP) and every police station has been declared a sub-sector.

He further said that 3400 policemen have been deployed on all polling stations while Mansehra police will perform duty on 12 polling stations of Abbottabad including Boi Dalula.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that CCTV Cameras have also been installed at 93 highly sensitive and 48 sensitive polling stations in the district.

Giving the details of the deployment of the law enforcement agencies the DPO said that Frontier Constabulary (FC), Quick Response Force (QRF) and Pak Army platoons are ready to deal with any emergency situation and will also patrol on 31st March during the elections.