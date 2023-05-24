UrduPoint.com

All Sets To Auction 148 FDA Shops And 8 Utility Service Plots On May 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

All sets to auction 148 FDA shops and 8 utility service plots on May 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed all necessary arrangements to auction its 148 shops and eight utility services plots in addition to leasing out 18 shops and three halls in a commercial plaza on Thursday (May 25, 2023).

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary during a meeting here on Wednesday said that the auction would be held at 11 a.m. in FDA Complex near DHQ Hospital Faisalabad on Thursday.

He said that an auction committee had been constituted which comprised of Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Director Estate Management Sohail Maqsood Pannu, and others. This committee would supervise the auction process, he added.

He further said that 99 Mohallah shops were situated in Ahmad Nagar while 49 shops were situated in Commercial Center. Similarly, eight utility services plots were situated at various private housing colonies which would be auctioned so that successful bidder could establish utility services in these plots to provide health, education or other facilities to residents of these localities.

He said that FDA would also lease out its 18 shops situated at Gulistan Plaza on Millat Road. Among these shops included shop No.1 to 16 and Shops No.8 and 74 situated at Upper Ground Floor while three commercial halls were situated at Upper Ground Floor, First Floor and Second Floor of the same plaza.

The Director General directed the auction committee to ensure fair and transparent auction by providing all necessary facilities to the bidders, saying that the revenue generated through open auction would help FDA to complete its development projects and improve its departmental performance.

