All Sharif Family Including Father In Law, Son In Law Sicilian Mafia: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

All Sharif family including father in law, son in law Sicilian Mafia: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Provincial Minister of Punjab for colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that they will not open way for robbers or dacoits adding all members of Sharif family including their son-in-law and father-in-law are Sicilian Mafia and they looted the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Provincial Minister of Punjab for colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that they will not open way for robbers or dacoits adding all members of Sharif family including their son-in-law and father-in-law are Sicilian Mafia and they looted the country.Talking to media men in Lahore, Minister for colonies said UK newspaper also alleged Sharif family of looting aid of earthquake affectees.They tried to give bribe to judges and when they don't agree then they started to black mail them, he added.Chohan said their employees made videos and their daughter aired these videos on TVHe said word of production order does not suit to be uttered by them.

He said production order of a robber or dacoit cannot be issued.Minister said Rs 80 million had been transferred in the accounts of Ali Imran and now nobody knows where these 80 million rupees are?Only Speaker has the authority to issue production order, he added.He said production order is only issued of a political prisoner not the dacoit, robber or killer.He said we will not open the way for robbers or dacoits.

