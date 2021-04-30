All shops closed under two days of lockdown in Sherani to control coronavirus; DC Palal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said that all shops, market and centers had been closed under lockdown of two days including Thursday and Friday in view of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said that all shops, market and centers had been closed under lockdown of two days including Thursday and Friday in view of coronavirus.

He said measures were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the areas including markets and Bazaar in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The DC also urged the scholars and stakeholders to play their due role to create awareness about coronavirus among the people so that they would adopt precautionary measures against the virus to save them and their family members.

He said people should take third wave of coronavirus serious as it had become a worrying situation all over the world.

"We need to be implemented on SOPs and people should avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded place for interest of their health," he said.

He said only we could defeat the coronavirus through precautionary measures.

The DC said directives had been issued to local administration to take action against those involved in violation of SOPs.