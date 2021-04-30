UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Shops Closed Under Two Days Of Lockdown In Sherani To Control Coronavirus; DC Palal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:22 PM

All shops closed under two days of lockdown in Sherani to control coronavirus; DC Palal

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said that all shops, market and centers had been closed under lockdown of two days including Thursday and Friday in view of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday said that all shops, market and centers had been closed under lockdown of two days including Thursday and Friday in view of coronavirus.

He said measures were being taken to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the areas including markets and Bazaar in order to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The DC also urged the scholars and stakeholders to play their due role to create awareness about coronavirus among the people so that they would adopt precautionary measures against the virus to save them and their family members.

He said people should take third wave of coronavirus serious as it had become a worrying situation all over the world.

"We need to be implemented on SOPs and people should avoid unnecessary traveling and crowded place for interest of their health," he said.

He said only we could defeat the coronavirus through precautionary measures.

The DC said directives had been issued to local administration to take action against those involved in violation of SOPs.

Related Topics

World Market Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

23 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

28 minutes ago

DDWP approves project worth Rs. 651.771 miln

2 minutes ago

PAL organizes Pashto Int'l "Hamdiya & Naatiya Mush ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of Details of Detention of Space O ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.