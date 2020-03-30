All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remain close after 5pm: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Following report of the first positive case of Corona virus in Bannu district, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Monday ordered closer of all shops except medicine stores after 5pm shorp in the entire district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Following report of the first positive case of Corona virus in Bannu district, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Monday ordered closer of all shops except medicine stores after 5pm shorp in the entire district.

In a message here, the Deputy Commissioner has informed people of Bannu district that all shops including vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, general stores, tandoors, bakeries etc would remain closed after 5pm sharp from today.

However, medical stores would remain open.

The Deputy Commissioner said shops of daily commodities would now open from 9am to 5pm. He advised people to make necessary arrangements for their daily use items before 5pm.

This decision has been taken to protect people from deadly Coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The DC advised people to keep social distancing and remain inside homes, adding,cooperation of public was imperative to defeat this virus.