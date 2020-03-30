UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Shops Except Medicine Stores In Bannu To Remain Close After 5pm: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

All shops except medicine stores in Bannu to remain close after 5pm: DC

Following report of the first positive case of Corona virus in Bannu district, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Monday ordered closer of all shops except medicine stores after 5pm shorp in the entire district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Following report of the first positive case of Corona virus in Bannu district, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Monday ordered closer of all shops except medicine stores after 5pm shorp in the entire district.

In a message here, the Deputy Commissioner has informed people of Bannu district that all shops including vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, general stores, tandoors, bakeries etc would remain closed after 5pm sharp from today.

However, medical stores would remain open.

The Deputy Commissioner said shops of daily commodities would now open from 9am to 5pm. He advised people to make necessary arrangements for their daily use items before 5pm.

This decision has been taken to protect people from deadly Coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The DC advised people to keep social distancing and remain inside homes, adding,cooperation of public was imperative to defeat this virus.

Related Topics

Bannu All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

59 seconds ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

40 seconds ago

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Co ..

41 seconds ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

43 seconds ago

Congo virus claims life of 50-year-old woman in Ka ..

44 seconds ago

DIG Hazara for arrest of corona lockdown violators ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.