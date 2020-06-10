All shops, markets violating SOPs would be sealed : Chief Secretary Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all shops and markets violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) notified by the government to contain spread of COVID19, would be sealed.

This he said while presiding an importing meeting regarding implementation of SOPs here at Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Usman Chachar, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Labour Department Abdul Raheed Solangi, Secretary Transport, Additional Commissioner Karachi and all DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Karachi division.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS Sindh said that violation of SOPs will not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating SOPs issued by the government should be sealed. Now that everything is open, the disease can be prevented from further spread by following the SOPs, he added. The CS Sindh further stated that all traders and trade associations have assured implementation of SOPs and have also submitted undertakings. "It is their duty to strictly implement SOPs" he added.

Mumtaz Ali Shah further stated that there was an Epidemic Diseases Act and an Ordinance in the province for violating SOPs under which a fine of up to Rs 1 million could be imposed on the spot.

The CS Sindh further said that police and all field officers should also protect themselves and their subordinates from the coronavirus. "We have all worked in emergencies, but it is a different kind of emergency"., he said.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the Sindh government has issued separate SOPs for each sector and directed the Secretary Information Department to publish all SOPs in English, urdu and Sindhi newspapers for public awareness.

During the meeting a grievance committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner was set up to resolve the grievances of the traders.

In the meeting, IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said that while imposing fines or sealing the shops and markets the officers concerned should record the proceedings from their mobiles which would further ensure transparency of the proceedings.

The Additional Commissioner Karachi informed the meeting that since June 05, 170 shops, markets, bachat bazaars, beauty parlors have been sealed in Karachi division, and total 687 violations have been recorded on which six FIRs have also been registered.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed him to submit the report of action on violation of SOPs on daily basis.

The Secretary Transport said that so far, 87 passenger buses have been seized for violations of government orders and informed the meeting that passenger vehicles from different districts and other provinces were traveling to Karachi and Hyderabad during night against which action should be taken.

The CS Sindh directed all deputy commissioners and SSPs to take action against passenger buses in their relevant districts as there is currently a ban on public transport from one district to another.

The Secretary Labour also informed the meeting that 87 complaints of layoffs were received and all complaints had been resolved by contacting the senior management of the relevant factories.

He further informed that two complaint cells have also been established at the offices of Sindh Labour Department.