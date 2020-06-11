UrduPoint.com
All Shops To Be Shut Under Smart Lockdown On Friday: AC Khuzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

All shops to be shut under smart lockdown on Friday: AC Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar on Thursday issued orders from his Office that all kinds of shops including backers will be closed in Khuzdar during smart lockdown on Friday while action would be taken against those violators.

He said the Government of Balochistan will have a holiday on Friday during Smart Lockdown as per notification number SO (Jud) 8 (31) 2020 / 212-1234 of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department. It is said that all kinds of shops including retailers and bakers will be completely closed in Khuzdar on the same day. However, medical stores, milk sellers, and tandoors will be exempted from this decision and action will be taken against those violators when they found in violation of lockdown.

