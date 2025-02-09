Open Menu

All Sindh Oil Millers, Oil Association Discuss Issues Related To Production

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) All Sindh Oil Millers and Oil Association held a meeting and conference at a local hotel in Hyderabad.

It was decided at the meeting to address the government-level issues facing the oil industry in order to eliminate the communication gap between edible oil industries and the Sindh government.

Participants at the meeting demanded that the government provide loans to farmers on easy terms to increase local production of cooking oil, which is essential for Pakistan's economic development.

The meeting also presented suggestions regarding access to canola, sunflower, and other oilseed general mills in edible oil, while discussing the establishment of a new limit for sunflower in Sindh.

Oil millers and dealers emphasized the need to activate the Solvent Plant Association.

They also discussed issues regarding foreign materials and stated that efforts should be made to stop foreign materials, which is a fundamental issue that requires immediate resolution.

The meeting discussed standardizing the limits of sunflower crop across Sindh and called for the cleaning of foreign materials to protect millers from economic losses.

Additionally, it addressed the need to set principles for renting vehicles for the selection of mills.

The meeting highlighted the need to increase the number of edible oil crops in Sindh to save the country's foreign exchange reserves, which includes issues related to loading and unloading in the sunflower trade.

The event was attended by program organizer Shahid Nawaz, Seth Gopi Chand, Seth Paras Ram, Seth Suman Mal, traders from Sindh Oil Mills Industries, site area Hyderabad, oil millers and dealers from across Sindh, and other dignitaries.

More Stories From Pakistan