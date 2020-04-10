All six coronavirus suspected tested negative, discharged from DHQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi Friday said that test reports of all six under-treatment corona suspect patients came negative and they were discharged from District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

He said that there was no corona affected patient in the district.

He further informed that the treatment of two corona patients admitted at DHQ hospital had been completed and their reports also came negative and they would be discharged soon.

He said that four patients who were came from Quarantine centre Multan had admitted at Lodhran hospital and their report also came negative now and they would be discharged soon.

DC Imran Qureshi presented flower bouquet.

He said that their treatment had been completed and reports came negative.