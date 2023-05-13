All six terrorists killed as clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on evening of 12 after repulsing the initial onslaught of terrorists, was completed on Saturday morning after all six terrorists involved in the attack were eliminated.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the complex clearance operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach.

"All six terrorists in the compound, who were well equipped, have been sent to hell. Necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors," the ISPR said.

In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) while another six individuals including a woman were injured.

The Security Forces, in step with the nation, remained determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR said.