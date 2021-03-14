UrduPoint.com
All Staff Of Police Station Suspended Over Student Death In Police Custody: CCPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

All staff of police station suspended over student death in police custody: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer ( CCPO), Ahsan Abbas on Sunday suspended entire staff of the Gharbi Police Station over the tragic death of student in police custody.

CCPO Ahsan Abbas said that responsible staff was arrested after registration of FIR.

He said that police has requested Chief Minister to order judicial inquiry into the incident.

Earlier , Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan took serious notice of mysterious death of a student in police custody.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Chief Minister had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and submit a report to him.

Police arrested seventh class student, Shahzeb from Warsak road when he failed to produce any identification documents and was detained at Gharbi Police Station.

However, Shahzeb was later found dead in mysterious circumstances in police custody.

The IGP was visited the concerned police station after the sad incident .

Chief Minister said that no one was above the law and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the death of the student after conducting an inquiry.

Police also arrested SHO Dost Muhammad and other Staff of the Gharbi Police Station.

He said that exemplary punishment would be given if police personnel were involved in the incident , adding justice would be provided to victim's family.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic incident that took place at Gharbi police station.

He said that Chief Minister was personally monitoring the entire incident.

