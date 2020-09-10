UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Stakeholders Committed To Work Jointly For Karachi's Development: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:34 AM

All stakeholders committed to work jointly for Karachi's development: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said all the stakeholders were committed to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of Karachi despite of political differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said all the stakeholders were committed to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of Karachi despite of political differences.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a hefty historic financial package of Rs 1100 billion with consensus of all stakeholders for metropolitan city.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on the country's biggest financial hub to provide relief to the rain-stricken residents of Sindh metropolis.

He said not a single penny under the package would be issued to the Sindh government directly, rather all the funds would be spent on the city's development projects by the Federal Government under its own supervision. If the provincial government wanted to spend its funds for the welfare of mega city than we would highly appreciate it, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Hub All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.