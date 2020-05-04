All stakeholders on same page about easing in lockdown: Dr Moeed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division, Dr Moeed Yusuf Monday said all stakeholders were on same page regarding easing in lockdown in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government was taking all the decisions with the consultation and consensus of the provincial governments to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions by analyzing the data of COVID-19 patients.

He said the government was worried about daily wagers and also announced hefty economic relief packages to financially facilitate them and it had now decided to ease in lockdown.