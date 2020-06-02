All stakeholders on same page to contain coronavirus: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said all the stakeholders were on same page to contain the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said all the stakeholders were on same page to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the decisions had been taken with consensus in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding COVID-19.

The special assistant said the government had announced a hefty economic relief package in shape of Ehsass programme to financially assist the deserve people and it was welcoming that the opposition did not do any politics on it.

He said majority of people, transporters and commuters were following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which would help to control the pandemic.