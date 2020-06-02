UrduPoint.com
All Stakeholders On Same Page To Contain Coronavirus: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:45 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination, Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said all the stakeholders were on same page to contain the spread of coronavirus

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the decisions had been taken with consensus in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) regarding COVID-19.

The special assistant said the government had announced a hefty economic relief package in shape of Ehsass programme to financially assist the deserve people and it was welcoming that the opposition did not do any politics on it.

He said majority of people, transporters and commuters were following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which would help to control the pandemic.

