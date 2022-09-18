All stakeholders should play role in pollution control: Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Environment, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has said that all stakeholders including youth, public sector and civil society should play their due role in controlling pollution.

Addressing a function here on Sunday, the minister said that the provincial government has framed the first climate change policy to protect the environment and minimize the impact of climate change and link the province to durable environmental infrastructure.

He said that KP is the sensitive and affected province of the negative impacts from climate changes and termed the action plan 2022 against climate change as appreciable effort at both provincial and national level.