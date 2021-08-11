UrduPoint.com

All Stakeholders To Be Consulted Before Taking Any Step About South Punjab: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any step about South Punjab: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government before taking any step regarding South Punjab would consult all the stakeholders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government before taking any step regarding South Punjab would consult all the stakeholders.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress of development projects in Bahawalpur Division and performance and construction of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MNA Kanwal Shauzab and other members of the national and provincial assemblies were present.

The prime minister said since water was a basic need of human, all problems relating to water should be resolved in view of the importance of agriculture sector in the region.

He said the record revenue collection for the first time in terms of taxes depicted the masses' confidence in government.

The prime minister further said the provision of education and health facilities as well as improvement in basic infrastructure was the foremost priority of the present government.

On this occasion, members of the national and provincial assemblies belonging to the area presented different proposals for the resolution of problems faced by the people in various districts of Bahawalpur Division.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the overall situation in Bahawalpur Division including economic, social, education, health, basic infrastructure, especially agricultural production.

\more

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Agriculture Tariq Bashir Bahawalpur Progress Jamshed All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt to continue providing resources, opportunitie ..

Govt to continue providing resources, opportunities to youth: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non ..

London High Court to Hear US Appeal on Assange Non-Extradition in Late October

3 minutes ago
 Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief ..

Agro economy experiences Rs 600 bln income: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

New heat record in Italy as 'Lucifer' sweeps in

3 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines repla ..

Pb govt releases huge funds for sewage lines replacement in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian ..

Jerusalem court freezes razing of some Palestinian homes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.