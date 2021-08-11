All stakeholders to be consulted before taking any step about South Punjab: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government before taking any step regarding South Punjab would consult all the stakeholders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government before taking any step regarding South Punjab would consult all the stakeholders.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress of development projects in Bahawalpur Division and performance and construction of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Malik Amir Dogar, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MNA Kanwal Shauzab and other members of the national and provincial assemblies were present.

The prime minister said since water was a basic need of human, all problems relating to water should be resolved in view of the importance of agriculture sector in the region.

He said the record revenue collection for the first time in terms of taxes depicted the masses' confidence in government.

The prime minister further said the provision of education and health facilities as well as improvement in basic infrastructure was the foremost priority of the present government.

On this occasion, members of the national and provincial assemblies belonging to the area presented different proposals for the resolution of problems faced by the people in various districts of Bahawalpur Division.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the overall situation in Bahawalpur Division including economic, social, education, health, basic infrastructure, especially agricultural production.

