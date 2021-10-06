UrduPoint.com

All Stakeholders To Be Taken Into Confidence For Census: PM Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

All stakeholders to be taken into confidence for census: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence for census

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence for census.

During the present government, institutions were independent, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), which called on him here.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Minister for Planning Asad Umar were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the matters relating to census and the ongoing Federal government projects in Sindh were discussed.

The prime minister said that the use of electronic voting machines would bring in transparency in the electoral process.

He said that there was a need to create awareness about the positive effects of electronic voting machines on electoral process in Pakistan.

The participants viewed that the government and allied parties together were playing effective role for development in Sindh particularly in Karachi.

The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister for federal government projects for improvement of public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan MQM Prime Minister Asad Umar Technology Khalid Maqbool Faisal Sabzwari All Government

Recent Stories

Fawad greets Hassan Khawar on appointment as Punja ..

Fawad greets Hassan Khawar on appointment as Punjab govt spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout in ..

Taliban Carry Out Operation Against IS Hideout in Kabul Province - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Thermal Coal Price in Europe Hits Historic High Ab ..

Thermal Coal Price in Europe Hits Historic High Above $300 per Tonne - Argus

3 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional pub ..

Bodour Al Qasimi affirms potential of regional publishing sector in driving new ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Parliament President Calls for New Impetus to W ..

EU Parliament President Calls for New Impetus to Western Balkans Accession Proce ..

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.