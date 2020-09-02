ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said all the stakeholders should take unified decisions with consultation and consensus with each other to resolve the problems being confronting by Karachi after devastating of the long spell of monsoon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Karachi was economic hub and most taxpaying city of the country, the provincial government should take led in development and welfare of the metropolitan city.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch immense major welfare projects for Karachi soon to provide relief to the masses in this difficult situation.

He said land mafia had established illegal encroachment on nullahs in Karachi, adding the cleansing of such nullahs were imperative to improve the drainage system of the mega city.