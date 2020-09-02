UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Stakeholders To Take Unified Decisions To Resolve Karachi's Problems: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

All stakeholders to take unified decisions to resolve Karachi's problems: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said all the stakeholders should take unified decisions with consultation and consensus with each other to resolve the problems being confronting by Karachi after devastating of the long spell of monsoon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Karachi was economic hub and most taxpaying city of the country, the provincial government should take led in development and welfare of the metropolitan city.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would launch immense major welfare projects for Karachi soon to provide relief to the masses in this difficult situation.

He said land mafia had established illegal encroachment on nullahs in Karachi, adding the cleansing of such nullahs were imperative to improve the drainage system of the mega city.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Hub All Government

Recent Stories

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasi ..

31 minutes ago

US Central Bank Needs More Aggressive Policy to Bo ..

22 minutes ago

Twitter Suspends 5 Accounts Linked to 'Russian Sta ..

15 minutes ago

New Opposition Alliance to Become Strongest Force ..

15 minutes ago

England bowl in 3rd T20 as Pakistan's Haider Ali m ..

15 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Urges China to Control Fro ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.