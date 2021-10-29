(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that he is grateful to the friends who supported him and made the movement a success

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that he is grateful to the friends who supported him and made the movement a success.

"We have to take all stakeholders with us for durable development of the Balochistan." he expressed these views in his first speech after being elected unopposed leader of the house in the Balochistan Assembly.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that they have delivered many speeches in the past but his test has started from today but the time has come to move forward forgetting the past.

"I pray that may God help me in this test" he added saying "I will not be able to do anything as an individual without the support of the federation and all its members." He said that without the cooperation of the federation, resolving problems of Quetta city will be impossible saying Balochistan is half Pakistan in terms of area.

He said the cooperation from the federation is necessary in order to bring Balochistan at par with other provinces for which everyone will have to work.

Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo thanked MPAs of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) who nominated him for the top position of Chief Minister, saying "we have learned a lot in the no-confidence motion.

" He said that he would consult all senior parliamentarians regarding the development of the province.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also thanked Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for their support in the no-confidence motion.

He said that he would go to Islamabad for a meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and request for funds for the development of Balochistan.

Bizenjo said, Balochistan is a backward province which cannot provide employment to everyone, however the government will announce policy in 15 days.

He said, employment opportunities would be created for people belonging to the border areas of the province, adding that all vacancies to be filled by December.

Chief Minister said, Rs 2 billion would be added for the endowment fund and the sentences of all prisoners would be reduced two months.

The public complain cell will be re-launched in all the districts of the province to solve problems of the people, he said.

"We would start a campaign to dispose of Quetta's garbage which I could personally review in order to maintain cleansing of the City." he said.