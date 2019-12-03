UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All State Institutions Working Independently: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:57 PM

All state institutions working independently: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said all state institutions were working with absolute autonomy and authority without any influence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said all state institutions were working with absolute autonomy and authority without any influence.

"Wrongdoings of Shehbaz Sharif are coming in front of him. In new Pakistan, all institutions are working independently and linking their (institutions) any action with the government is extremely regrettable," she said in a tweet.

She asked senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal that how long he would defend the corruption of his leadership and continue telling a lie to mislead the public.

Dr Firdous said the time would prove that who was standing for Pakistan's interest while making legislation in the Parliament and who opted to do politics of personal gains, adding the opposition had been making lame excuse that the legislation process was not being taken seriously.

As the phase of legislation was getting closer, she said the opposition wanted to escape from it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PTV all set to air Turkish series "Ertugrul" soon

2 minutes ago

AJK observes International Day of Disabled Persons ..

4 minutes ago

US May Announce Plans on New START Treaty With Rus ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking exemplary steps for welfare of special ..

4 minutes ago

NAB authorizes filing reference against Farzana Ra ..

4 minutes ago

Persons with impairments intend to become leaders ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.