All state institutions working independently: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said all state institutions were working with absolute autonomy and authority without any influence.

"Wrongdoings of Shehbaz Sharif are coming in front of him. In new Pakistan, all institutions are working independently and linking their (institutions) any action with the government is extremely regrettable," she said in a tweet.

She asked senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal that how long he would defend the corruption of his leadership and continue telling a lie to mislead the public.

Dr Firdous said the time would prove that who was standing for Pakistan's interest while making legislation in the Parliament and who opted to do politics of personal gains, adding the opposition had been making lame excuse that the legislation process was not being taken seriously.

As the phase of legislation was getting closer, she said the opposition wanted to escape from it.