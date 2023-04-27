UrduPoint.com

All State Organs Should Work Together To Uphold Constitution, Protect Democratic Values: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

All state organs should work together to uphold Constitution, protect democratic values: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said all state organs should work together to uphold the Constitution, protect democratic values, and maintain the constitutional order in order to "avoid confrontation and ensure that the people's interests are best served".

"The National Assembly is deeply concerned about recent decisions and comments made by some judges of the Supreme Court, and urges the court to refrain from getting involved in political matters and to respect the legislative domain of Parliament," the speaker said in a letter addressed to the apex court.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the National Assembly "is disappointed with the Supreme Court's three-member bench's warning to the Federal Government about the approval of Rs 21 billion expenditure, which could result in severe consequences.

This action is considered an assault on the National Assembly and the constitutional order. Such a directive constitutes an unacceptable infringement on its exclusive jurisdiction and authority and a violation of its privileges." Article 73 of the Constitution, he said, "confers exclusive powers related to Money Bill on the National Assembly. Additionally, the authority to approve expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund is granted to the elected members of the National Assembly under Articles 79 to 85."/More

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Parliament Money All From Government Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

3 minutes ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

8 minutes ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual revi ..

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

9 minutes ago
 Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.