All state organs should work together to uphold Constitution, protect democratic values: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said all state organs should work together to uphold the Constitution, protect democratic values, and maintain the constitutional order in order to "avoid confrontation and ensure that the people's interests are best served".

"The National Assembly is deeply concerned about recent decisions and comments made by some judges of the Supreme Court, and urges the court to refrain from getting involved in political matters and to respect the legislative domain of Parliament," the speaker said in a letter addressed to the apex court.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said the National Assembly "is disappointed with the Supreme Court's three-member bench's warning to the Federal Government about the approval of Rs 21 billion expenditure, which could result in severe consequences.

This action is considered an assault on the National Assembly and the constitutional order. Such a directive constitutes an unacceptable infringement on its exclusive jurisdiction and authority and a violation of its privileges." Article 73 of the Constitution, he said, "confers exclusive powers related to Money Bill on the National Assembly. Additionally, the authority to approve expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund is granted to the elected members of the National Assembly under Articles 79 to 85."/More